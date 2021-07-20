Southeast Texas bracing for another wave of COVID-19 cases, healthcare workers say

“I've worked through the entire pandemic, and it's just very concerning to think that we're facing the same thing again,” Shari Miles, a nurse practitioner with the Lung Center said.



The recent uptick in cases isn't lost on Miles and Rolanda Ford. Miles is also a nurse practitioner who works with Telehealth calls.



“I can tell you that I had no new COVID calls, until the end of last week,” Miles said. “All I had were follow-up calls from patients that had already been sick.”



Ford works with COVID-19 in-patients at Baptist Hospital.



“The population that we're seeing and treating and admitting now is younger, you know. We're treating 20 to 50-year-olds,” Ford said.



Both agree, it feels like déjà vu thanks to the Delta variant.



“So, this strain is hyper transmissible, which is a huge threat to our community,” Ford said.



Baptist Hospital Pulmonologist Dr. Qamar Arfeen said available hospital beds are dwindling.



“Hospitals are always, are almost at capacity,” Arfeen said. “Majority of the patients who come with COVID pneumonia. They usually it takes them days, and sometimes weeks to get better.”



In Jefferson County, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is a little above 6 percent, and staffing is a real concern.



“When the numbers go up, we still only have the same amount of healthcare providers that we've always had,” Miles said.



Heath officials are in a surge mode, gearing up once again for what's to come.



“In the past, we always been a step ahead and, you know, having a mobile unit if there's a need for it to help those patients,” Arfeen said.

