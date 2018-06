An upper-level disturbance and surge of tropical moisture could bring another round of heavy rainfall to SE Texas Tuesday Night and Wednesday. The disturbance will move into our area from the east. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Total rainfall amounts will range from 2-4" with amounts up to 6" possible. The heaviest rainfall will likely affect the Triangle. The disturbance will then move to our west by Thursday with drier weather returning to the area.

