Another In-N-Out opens up in the Houston area

The latest one opened Friday in the Willowbrook area.

Editor's Note: Video above is from last year, comparing In-N-Out to Whataburger

The burger wars have rolled into Willowbrook.



Check out the lines as the newest In-N-Out Burger opened Friay. It's off of FM 1960 West, not far from the Willowbrook Mall.

It's the third In-N-Out in the Houston area, and with the high demand for animal style and shakes, more restaurants will be popping up in the future.

What to know if you're going to In-N-Out Burger

There are certain things that insiders know about In-N-Out...including the following.





Animal style

The most-popular items on the secret menu are the "animal-style" burgers and fries. Ask for your burger "animal-style" and you'll get a burger with mustard fried into each patty, plus pickles, chopped grilled onions and an extra helping of In-N-Out's famous sauce.

"Animal-style" fries are also worth trying. It's an order of their classic fries, topped with the famous sauce, a slice of melted cheese and chopped grilled onions.

Really big burgers

If the double-double isn't big enough for you, you get can order a "3x3" or a "4x4." They're exactly like they sound. The 3x3 adds a third patty and a third slice of cheese, and the 4x4 adds a fourth patty a fourth slice of cheese.

And yes, you can order your 3x3 or your 4x4 animal-style.





Protein-style burger

Trying to limit your carbs? You can order your burger "protein-style" and instead of the bun, your burger and all the toppings will be tucked into a lettuce wrap.





Channel your inner Spongebob

On SpongeBob Squarepants, The Flying Dutchman is a flying ghost ship. At In-N-Out, you can order "The Flying Dutchman" and get a burger that's just two patties and cheese. No bun, no spread, no lettuce, no onions. Just meat and cheese.





Grilled cheese

The "grilled cheese" at In-N-Out is a little different than the buttery fried sandwich you make at home. It's just like the single burger but without the patty. So it comes with the bun, cheese and all the veggies and spread. You can also ask for it without all the extras.





