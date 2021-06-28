Annual LifeShare event to bring awareness to 'traditionally low blood supply'

Everyone who participates in the event will receive a LifeShare t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

BEAUMONT, Texas — United We Give is an annual LifeShare tradition held to encourage donors to be mindful of community blood supply needs.

Local hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer.

United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products this summer, and it serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply.

Everyone who participates in the event will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

All LifeShare Donor Centers have extended operation hours for the event:

Thursday, July 1: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 2: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“It truly is the best time of year to donate,” Brooke Huleet, LifeShare regional director, said. “Not only do you get the satisfaction of knowing your donation will help a local patient, but also, you get some great gifts from our sponsors as a way to say ‘Thank You.’”

One in three people will use blood at some point in their lives.

To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part, LifeShare said in a recent press release.

As plans are being made to celebrate Independence Day this year with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their holiday plans.

Walk-ins are also welcome.