JASPER, Texas — The 13th Annual Jasper Air Show & Fly-In will be held in September.

The event is set for Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, at the Jasper County Bell Field Airport on Highway 190.

A KJAS Radio news release said the show will feature World War II aircraft in flight, aerobatics and more.

Free airplane ride for children will begin each morning at 9 a.m., along with static display of aircraft according to the release.

The air show begins at noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 4-12, free for kids 3 and under according to the release.

The first 100 kids from ages 4-12 get in free on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests can park for $2, a donation to the East End Fire Department according to the release.

