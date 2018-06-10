BEAUMONT — Hundreds of southeast Texans from different backgrounds and age groups walked, ran, skipped and danced through downtown to help save lives in the fight against breast and ovarian cancer. All proceeds stay local, and allow the Gift of Life to continue offering free cancer screenings and educational outreach.

Among those taking part in the 5K was Marion McElroy. McElroy said she was diagnosed with breast cancer on April 18, 1992.

"They found a little lump in the breast area, they said it was cancer cells and they needed to remove the breast," said McElroy.

McElroy said it was especially frightening because she lost two siblings to cancer prior to being diagnosed. She said by the grace of God, she's still here.

"They did the breast removal and everything but thank God they caught all the cancer," said McElroy.

She said she's now on her 26th year of being cancer free. McElroy is thankful for the people that came together for the 5K to join in the fight against breast cancer.

"I thank everybody for being here to support us in the breast cancer walk, and I'm looking forward to next year."

© 2018 KBMT