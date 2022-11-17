Enjoy back to back Christmas tree lightings in downtown Beaumont

Both holiday events are free of cost and will offer a wide range of entertainment and fun for the entire family.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas families have two chances to enjoy a festive downtown Chirstmas tree lighting at the end of the month.

The City of Beaumont will be hosting its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake.

The festivities begin next to the downtown lake at 5:30 p.m. and run through 7:30 p.m.

The very next evening on December 1, 2022, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas hosts its tree lighting activities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both holiday events are free of cost and offer a wide range of entertainment and fun for the entire family.

At the City of Beaumont's tree lighting on Wednesday you'll be able to enjoy fireworks, music, food trucks, outdoor and other surprise attractions.

This is the fifth year that the city has put on this event for the community.

The evening will conclude with an outdoor showing of two holiday films, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and Kung Fu Panda Holiday.

You may want to bring to bring blankets and chairs and snacks and to enjoy during the movies.

The next night, on Dec. 1, 2022, at the art museum from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On the grounds of AMSET, guests will be able make ornaments, send letters to the North Pole, decorate cookies and enjoy holiday music.