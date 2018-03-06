The Delaware Animal Clinic held a dog wash and link sale fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the Shoat family after being hit with some unexpected medical expenses. Three members of the family had medical emergencies back to back. Kaylee Shoat, one of their technicians, has been working hard to help out her family.

Shelby Cook decided she wanted to do something for Kaylee, who does so much for the clinic. Beasley's Smokehouse sponsored the event, selling links on a bun, chips and a drink for five dollars. The dog wash included a full shampoo, towel dry, bandana, and nail trim.

The clinic is also holding a silent auction. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the front desk. It includes two arctic coolers stuffed with various items.

If you want to help out the Shoate family, stop by Delaware Animal Clinic at 4010 Delaware Street in Beaumont. They'll be accepting cash donations as well.

