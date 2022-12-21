Beaumont Animal Care facility seeks help in keeping animals warm during the arctic blast

The facility is pleading with the community to lend a helping hand, or in this case a warm home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the arctic blast works its way through southeast Texas, Beaumont Animal Care is seeking help.

The facility is pleading with the community to lend a helping hand, or in this case a warm home.

BAC is currently at capacity with over 90 dogs in cages patiently waiting on their forever home.

Adoption and Foster Marketing Coordinator for BAC, Vivianna Lopez, says that the facility is receiving anywhere from five to 25 animals a day.

With the lack of space, the facility is having to house some of the dogs in their care, outdoors.

“We do have about 13 outside kennels that we house about 2-3 dogs in,” said Lopez.

With the oncoming freeze, Lopez says that they are looking for fosters who can keep some of our larger breed animals, to keep them warm this holiday weekend.

"Yesterday we did have about six dogs leave to foster, after people saw our emergency plea, and so we are hoping more leave today, "said Lopez.

She believes that these actions by the community could save a life.

One father and son duo, came to the facility after seeing a Facebook post about BAC being at capacity.

Drew Fillips, says that once he seen the plea he decided to cease the opportunity to get a dog for his mother, who he takes care of.

"We are always looking at ways to help out in the community, so it all worked out," says Fillips.

While the fillips family walked away with a forever friend, there are still more dogs who need your help before the freeze sets in.

If you wish to foster a pet for the holidays, please contact the Beaumont Animal Care facility.

And for those of you that are unable to house your pets indoors, BAC is offering free bales of hay for you to keep your pets warm during the blast.