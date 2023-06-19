Veterinarians, pet owners warn of the dangers of leaving animals inside cars during hot summer months

Veterinarian Supervisor at Humane Society of Southeast Texas Mary Furby says in these temperatures, even 10 minutes in a car without AC is too long.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas veterinarians are sending a warning out to pet owners about the dangers of leaving your furry friends in your car during the hot summer months.

In the City of Beaumont, it's against the law to leave your pet in a vehicle if it endangers their health or life.

Those who break the law can be ticketed and fined up to $500. Depending how bad the situation is, the animal can even be removed from the owner, who could then face animal cruelty charges.

Pet owner Ebony Barnett says if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

She usually keeps her dog Frankie at home while she runs errands.

Barnett has seen firsthand what can happen when you leave an animal sitting in a car on a hot Texas day.

"It was actually my friend's mom's dog. She didn't think she would be gone for that long. She had the windows cracked, but it's still not enough," She said.

Barnett says the dog eventually died.

Veterinarian Supervisor at Humane Society of Southeast Texas Mary Furby says in these temperatures, even 10 minutes in a car without AC is too long.

"They become lethargic, eventually non responsive. At that point, it's really important that they get cooled down as fast as possible, but not cooled down too quickly and they need to get to a vet," Furby said.

Furby says people even forget when they visit the Humane Society.

"People are bringing their animals here either to get vaccines or looking to adopt and they're leaving their animals in the cars while they look it is definitely something we have to remind owners that it does get very hot in that car very quickly," Furby said.

Furby says unlike Beaumont Animal Care, they don't have grounds to take legal actions, but they will call for help if they feel an animal is being neglected.

When seconds matter, Barnett says she's willing to take matters into her own hands.

"I'm going to be like who's car is this, your dog is out here it's too hot and then if no one answers I will not be afraid to bust a window out for a dog," Barnett said.

Furby also suggests walking your dog on grassy areas and avoid going outdoors during the heat of the day because the pavement can hurt their paws.