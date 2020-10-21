Anayat House comes back from Tropical Storm Imelda re-opens doors for new guests, amid pandemic

Anayat House is ready for new guests and will enforce new safety protocols to ensure a safe visit for out of town guests

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Anayat House finally opened its doors to the community again on Monday after being closed due to Tropical Storm Imelda and the pandemic. The non-profit provides temporary living arrangements to out of town visitors that have loved ones receiving care in hospitals and intensive care units.

Executive Director, Tressa Clarke tells 12News, "First and foremost, I want everyone to know that we are open, and not only are we open, but we're open to serve safely. Again, we have lots of procedures and protocols in place to protect us as staff and also the guests."

Sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility as well as available thermometers and masks at the front entrance.

Clarke mentions that their goals is to ensure guests feel comfortable during their stay and that the Anayat House is ready to serve in any way possible.

MORE | Anayat House website

Reserving a room at the Anayat house is simple. Give them a call, explain your situation and they'll take it from there. The facility will allow guests to stay as long as seven days, but will extend the individual's stay if necessary.

The Meals that Matter program is typically an amenity that is offered to provide homestyle meals to all guests in order to prevent them from being forced to eat fast food for the majority of their stay.

The program has been put on hold, but their hope it to eventually start it back up now that their doors are back open.

If you would like to reserve your stay at Anayat House, reservations are available. There are a total of six rooms. Give them a call at 409-833-0649 or visit the website at Anayathouse.org.