JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement from across Jefferson County gathered on February 6 to announce an amnesty period for the more than 1,000 people who have been issued warrants for writing hot checks.

The list of names goes as far back as the early 2000's. A grace period was created to last until Friday, March 8. The amnesty period will end at the end of the business day tomorrow for those who have not paid the outstanding balance.

The list has 1,018 names. Authorities say a lot of the people who are on the list may not even realize it. You can also call their hotline at 409-835-8568.

"This is an opportunity to pay off your hot check without a conviction," Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham said on Feb. 6.

Following the amnesty period announcement, Wortham and Sheriff Zena Stephens said they hope for the month-long amnesty period to allow people to "do the right thing."

"If you don't come in by March 8, to pay off your hot checks, you better start looking over your shoulders to see who's coming up to get you," Wortham said.