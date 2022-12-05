American Red Cross seeking volunteers ahead of this year's hurricane season

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas said the need is strong with lots of storms predicted in the coming season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have less than a month to go until the start of storm season, and the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to get a step ahead.

Volunteers are low since the pandemic, and the American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas said the need is strong with lots of storms predicted in the coming season.

Red Cross volunteers work year-round and help victims of fires and other disasters.

"You can step out and say 'Hey, how could I make a difference in my community, my city, my town, my county, or in my case my region.’ So, we'd love to have you at Red Cross," said Red Cross of Southeast Texas executive director Chester Jourdan. "There's an opportunity for you there. There's a role there for you. There's a place there for you."

The non-profit listed the following volunteer opportunities as most needed.

Blood Donor Ambassador

Blood Transportation Specialist

Disaster Action Team

Shelter Services

Disaster Health Services Team

If you're interested in volunteering you can sign up at redcross.org/volunteer today.