American Red Cross opens 2 shelters for Louisiana evacuees in Southeast Texas

The locations are the Orange Church of God and the Orange County Convention and Expo Center.

ORANGE, Texas — The American Red Cross opened two shelters for Louisiana evacuees in Southeast Texas.

Ida made landfall Sunday morning in Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Ida brought flooding to parts of Louisiana and left all of New Orleans without power.

One of the shelters is located at the Orange Church of God on 1911 N. 16th Street and the other is located at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on 11475 FM1442. Evacuees who go to either of these places are asked to check in with a Red Cross Volunteer upon arrival.

On their website, Red Cross officials said they are in urgent need of event-based volunteers to sign up for 6 – 12 hours shifts. Officials also expressed their gratitude to members of the public who donated to help those in need after Hurricane Ida.

According to their website, the Red Cross has very limited ability to accept in-person donations due to COVID-19. They said the best way to contribute is to make a financial donation by visiting their website or by texting 90999.

TEGNA stations in Texas are joining forces for Texas Cares: Hurricane Ida Relief, which is a statewide effort to help our neighbors in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations will go directly to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

🚨📝#Hurricane_Ida update: 2 shelters are open for evacuees from Louisiana in southeast Texas. Check our blog for the... Posted by American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Monday, August 30, 2021

Other Southeast Texas non-profits and businesses sent help and took donations for our Louisiana neighbors.

Entergy crews stationed in Beaumont deployed linemen and trucks Monday to help restore power to areas that lost it. Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont left Monday morning to help remove trees and clear the roadways in Louisiana.

Gallery Furniture located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston will be open to Louisiana residents who need a place to sleep. Mattress Mack is also accepting donations at this location for the next few days.

Gator Country and Madison's

Madison's on Dowlen is teaming up with Gator Country. They are planning to go to Louisiana Tuesday to help feed those impacted by the storms and are asking for donations of essentials needed during disaster recovery.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Gator Country officials specified the need for tarps and nonperishable items. Those who would like to can donate at Gator Country or Madison's.

Those who want to give monetary donations can send money to Gator Country's Venmo: @GatorcountryBMTTX and Cash App: @GatorCountryBMTTX.

Madison's is also accepting monetary donations via PayPal: Madisonsoftexas@AOL.com and Venmo: @Frankie-Randozzo-1.

Southeast Texans can also bring cash or checks to Madison's located at 4020 Dowlen Rd. or Ricken James in Vidor.

Frankie Randazzo, co-owner of Madison's, said they have raised $2,500 so far. Gary Saurage of Gator Country has contributed $3,000 to jumpstart the efforts.

Randazzo said with every $1,000 they can feed up to 400 people.

The Cajun Navy

Cajun Navy Ground Force asked for volunteers to go to Houma Monday to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Cajun Navy asks that those who do volunteer with them bring a mask, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, personal protective equipment and any safety equipment they may have.

Those who volunteer with the Cajun Navy must bring enough supplies to be self sustainable for 3 – 4 days. Volunteers will also need to download the walkie talkie app Zello to stay in touch and up to date.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been closely monitoring Hurricane Ida and preparing for a potential response after the storm. They will have emergency disaster teams and response units pre-staged in Beaumont.

The Salvation Army will also begin setting up laundry and shower units. There will also be a bunkhouse. All hands will be on deck when the Salvation Army arrives to Louisiana, Jason Moore, Salvation Army co-officer, said.

The organization will need more volunteers and supplies, Moore said. For those who are would like to help, you can contact the Salvation Army by calling 409-896-2361 or emailing Jason.Moore@uss.SalvationArmy.org.

Those who wish to donate can do so:

By Phone:

1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)