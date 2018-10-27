BEAUMONT — It was a sea of pink at Lamar University in Beaumont Saturday morning for the 8th annual stride against breast cancer. The event had lots of family fun, live music, and more. It was an opportunity for survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer to come together. According to the cancer society, it's a celebration of shared efforts, and inspiration for survivors to carry on.

The American Cancer Society teamed up with the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity to raise money for cancer research. Dorothy Warren attended the event with her daughter and grand daughter. She said she feels blessed to be apart of it.

"I started having blackouts and stuff so I went in to get my annual check-up but I noticed I always had a little lump on one side," said Warren.

That lump turned out to be stage three breast cancer. Warren said she caught it early.

"I did have to do the chemo and radiation, I was one of those that had the double mastectomy and the reconstruction surgery of course," said Warren.

She said what got her through it all was maintaining a positive spirit and not walking alone.

"My daughters the one that helped me, kept me motivated to survive to help take care of her," said Warren.

Saturday she walked alongside others in the fight against breast cancer. Shelby Bickham is the president of Zeta Tau Alpha. She said their National Philanthropy is breast cancer awareness and education.

"We have a wonderful community in Beaumont, Texas and it's all about spreading awareness and they're all about that and raising money for it," said Bickham.

They work alongside Kathy Chessher and the American Cancer Society.

"Our goal is to raise 150,000 dollars this year and if we do that we're really getting that step closer to ending breast cancer," said Chessher.

Chessher said it's the strides people are taking in the walk that help make major strides in breast cancer research.

If you missed the event today, but still want to donate, you can do that here on their website.

