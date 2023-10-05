AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Houston area, police say

Brayan Martinez was last seen Monday in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old who has been missing since Monday, Oct. 2, police say.

Brayan Martinez was last seen near Graham and Dailey streets in Baytown, Texas, which is about 35 minutes away from Houston.

Brayan is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, gray pants and brown shoes.

At this point, we don't have the circumstances of his disappearance. We've reached out to Goose Greek ISD for more details. As soon as we get them, we'll post them here.

If you have any information on Brayan's whereabouts call Goose Creek CISD Police Department at 281-707-3341.