AMBER Alert issued for newborn last seen Thursday afternoon in Livingston

Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper around 2:41 p.m. Thursday on Floydene Street, which is near U.S. Highway 190 at 2457.
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety
The AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for newborn Sonni Meilike. Investigators are looking for the baby and her non-custodial mother.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old baby who is reportedly with her non-custodial mother. The newborn was last seen Thursday in Livingston.

According to investigators, she was taken by her mother, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman, who officials said is a non-custodial parent. 

Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath. Officials said she has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Officials described Norman as being around 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing around 115 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
