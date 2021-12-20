AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing from San Antonio

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday night in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old girl missing from San Antonio. Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said they were actively working the scene at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg, which is where the girl was last seen.

According to an AMBER Alert issued Monday night, Lina Sardar Khil was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on the city's northwest side.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, last seen in a ponytail.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lina Sardar Khil from San Antonio, TX, on 12/20/2021 pic.twitter.com/IvzNqHAQYN — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 21, 2021