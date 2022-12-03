6 children found safe after AMBER Alert issued

The children were said to have been taken by their mother. Officials said the six kids were found safe.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued for six children who were believed to be in danger in Bexar County, officials said Saturday. Officials said their mother took them after Child Protective Services was granted temporary custody.

Bexar County Sheriff's said the six children were found safe and their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody. The other suspect, Jaime Davidson still remains at large, officials said.

On Nov. 30, officials say Jacklyn Davidson fled from CPS in the 900 block of Andean Emerald in west Bexar County. Officials said this happened after CPS was granted temporary custody.

Officials say both suspects had active warrants for interference with child custody.