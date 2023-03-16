AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from Royse City

The alert said that Jordan Sangbong was last seen just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued just after 5:30 p.m. for a missing 2-year-old boy from Royse City.

The alert said that Jordan Sangbong was last seen just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect is 38-year-old Daddy Noah Sangbong, who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Jordan has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 38 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he had on, police said. Sangbong has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 210 pounds. He is approximately 5'10".

According to Royse City police, officers and Child Protective Services were investigating an allegation that Sangbong had "physically assaulted another one of his children." That child was taken into protective custody. When CPS attempted to remove Jordan, Sangbong had fled with him on foot, officials said.

Royse City Police said that Jordan may be in danger.

No other details were released.