AMBER Alert issued for 5 boys last seen in Cypress area this morning

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress area on Tuesday morning.

They were last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Marina Alto Lane, near the intersection of West Road and Fry Road.

The children

Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)

Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)

Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)

Javier Menina, 12 (boy)

Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Authorities said they believe the children are also with their brother, Jamerian Robinson, 18, and his mother and stepfather.

They think the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.

No photos of the children are available.

Here's a map of the area in which the children were last seen:

Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.

First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Another criterion is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

As part of the AMBER Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The AMBER Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

