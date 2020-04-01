BEAUMONT, Texas — Many are remembering the life of 13-year-old Kobee Cohen, who lost his battle to cancer last weekend.

St. Anne Catholic School is where Cohen gained a lot of support throughout his life.

"He came to stand out to me very quickly," St. Anne's principal Allison Kiker said.

Kiker assumed the position when Cohen was in third grade.

That same year, Kobee was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a form of cancer.

"Always a smile on his face even with such devastating news for such a small child," said Kiker.

Growing up, Cohen always had a positive outlook on life.

That mindset, coupled with an infectious smile, helped him create so many special bonds with people in the community during his battle with cancer.

One example came in third grade when classmate Robert Tortorice decided to get Cohen's class to agree on shaving their heads, so Cohen wouldn't feel bad returning to school after treatment.

"To be able to inspire people at that age is pretty amazing," Kiker said.

During his five-year battle with cancer, Cohen formed a relationship with the Beaumont Police Department.

Cohen also connected with animals, his biggest love, which helped create a friendship with Father Rodell.

"My relationship with Kobee is such a great experience as best friends," Father Rodell, a priest at Saint Catherine of Siena in Port Arthur, said. "He always gave me inspirational thoughts and experiences in my life as a priest and a person."

Cohen's strength and support allowed him to fight hard during his battle with cancer.

He went into remission in February 2019.

Unfortunately, the cancer came back during the summer and forced Cohen to miss most of his eighth-grade year.

He died on December 28.

"When that call came, it was devastating," Kiker said.

Father Rodell tells 12News his passing is also a blessing.

"I was really sad...but I'm happy because he's now free of any pain and he's now in God's hands in heaven, with all the angels and saints," Father Rodell said.

On Friday, a rosary took place inside St. Anne Catholic Church to allow for all of his eighth grade classmates and staff to pay their respects in a private setting.

Everyone wore maroon clothing, to honor Cohen's wish of becoming a veterinarian at Texas A&M.

"He was just an amazing little boy. Incredible love for animals, incredible love for people," Kiker said. "Always positive and always here to inspire others."

A mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, when the rest of the school returns from Christmas break.

The public is welcome to attend.