'You may keep your tuxedo' | Al's Formal Wear in Beaumont shuts down suddenly

Al's is one of seven regional brands owned by Dapper and Dashing, which operates 26 stores in Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Beaumont tuxedo shop appears to have closed along with many more around the country.

A note on the front door of the Al's Formal Wear store on Eastex Freeway noted that the store was closed on Monday and that not only would customers not be charged any late fees, they could keep their tuxedo.

Al's Formal Wear is one of seven regional brands owned by Dapper and Dashing, which operates 26 stores in Texas.

Multiple media outlets around are reporting that Al's Formal Wear and American Commodore tuxedo stores around the country are closed but it is not clear if the other five of the company's brands are also closing.

The note on the door at Al's in Beaumont read... "Sorry, we are closed today. We apologize for any inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend, you will not be charged late fees, and may keep your tuxedo."

Employees of AL's were informed that they were losing their jobs on Saturday during an emergency meeting on Microsoft Teams, KPRC in Houston reported.

Managers in Houston were told to have customers pick up completed orders as soon as possible and employees were told to take their belongings home according to KPRC.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.