'She was the best and always will be' | Allison Getz loses battle with cancer

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Nathan Getz after she lost her battle with cancer.

Getz, 63, died on Tuesday according to a Facebook post from her husband, Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz.

“She was the best and always will be. God has called her home. I love you, Allison, with all my heart,” Mike Getz wrote Tuesday morning on Facebook.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired in February 2022.)

She announced in early 2022 that she battling cancer and said she was planning to get better and keep serving the community.

"I am so thankful to the hundreds of people that have reached out to offer their prayers and support. I am home recuperating and plan to work as hard as I can to get better and to continue to serve the community that I love," she said in a February 2022 statement after having surgery.

Jefferson County officials remembered her fondly on Tuesday.

“Allison was a beloved individual who loved everyone around her. She had a devotion and duty unlike any other public servant I’ve ever seen,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News

“She truly loved her job, loved serving the people of Jefferson County. She will be very sorely missed,” Branick said Tuesday

Jefferson County Clerk Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg was in tears as she talked about Getz in her office on Tuesday.

"She is one of those souls that can just lift you up at anytime of your life," Acosta-Hellberg said.

Texas State Representative Dade Phelan R-Beaumont released a statement remembering Getz...

"This is a tremendous loss for Southeast Texas, and Kim and I are keeping Mike and their entire family in our prayers. Allison was a good friend of mine. We came into public service together in 2014, and since then, we have all gotten to witness her unwavering dedication to public service and our community firsthand. While the void she leaves behind is profound, her legacy of service will remain forever. May her memory be a testament to the positive impact one individual can make in the lives of many. Rest In Peace."

Getz was a fifth-generation Beaumont resident and leaves behind her husband, her children, and grandchildren.

She was elected to her position in 2014 and served the community in many ways as not only Tax Assessor-Collector but in numerous community organizations.

Getz was very involved in several non-profit organizations including the Children’s Museum, Symphony of Southeast Texas, Southeast Texas Tennis Association, Junior League of Beaumont, Fire Museum of Texas and the Jefferson County Texas Exes. She was a graduate of the University of Texas.

Those who knew and loved her said she enjoyed playing tennis and could occasionally be seen knitting at meetings.

"As one of our founding board members and constant supporters, Allison Getz blessed the Beaumont Children’s Museum with the encouragement needed to expand our mission in Beaumont and the surrounding communities," said Amanda Yarbrough, of the Beaumont Children's Museum.

"She had a loving fire in her heart for her community and believed in what Beaumont can achieve. Our community aches for this loss and she will be dearly missed at the museum," Yarbrough said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Broussard's Mortuary in Beaumont.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.