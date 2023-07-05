Allen mall shooting: What we know about the victims

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.

ALLEN, Texas — At least eight people were killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and are being treated at hospitals.

The suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, according to police.

The eight victims who died have not yet been officially identified by law enforcement, but President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday that the victims included children.

Meanwhile, families of the victims have started identifying their loved ones who were killed.

Christian LaCour

Family members confirmed to WFAA that one of the victims in the Allen shooting was 20-year-old Christian LaCour, who was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting.

The family said he lived in the Collin County city of Farmersville, which is located to the east of Allen.

LaCour's mother said on Facebook that she and the family are "broken."