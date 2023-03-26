'We were chosen to serve': All-women's organization in Beaumont working to build up, inspire area teenagers

The Top Ladies of Distinction Beaumont Chapter strive to make the community a better place and inspire the next generation of volunteers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — During Women’s History Month, city leaders recognized a group of women for their service to the Beaumont community.

The Beaumont City Council recognized the Top Ladies of Distinction Beaumont Chapter. They are a group of women who strive to make the community a better place and inspire the next generation of volunteers.

The women have been spotted about the city clad in pink, giving out food, donating to senior homes and mentoring area youth. As they give back, they teach area youth how to give back and serve their community as well.

"Bottom line is legacy building,” Lady Yolanda Avery, director of operations, said. “We have to get the next generation ready for living to become citizens, to take care of us when we get older, and it's a village. We help their parents. We help their guardians. We help their schools. We help them become great citizens."

Members of the organization strive to serve the Beaumont community through beautification which includes helping women succeed, helping older Texanss and partnering with area organizations.

The Top Ladies of Distinction Beaumont Chapter recently attended their area-wide conference in Dallas, where they networked with other chapters to promote their mission.

"It's an organization that believes service is number one in their life,” Lady Verlie Nobles, Beaumont chapter president, said. “We were chosen to serve and build, to enhance, to train the future leaders of tomorrow, which is our Top Teens".

Top Teens of America is a Top Ladies of Distinction initiative that aims to transform, "our children's lives to strengthen their resolve in becoming more productive citizens through positive Cultural, Educational and Leadership experiences," according to the organization's national website. Each Top Teen of America gets a top lady of distinction mentor.

Twenty-six teenagers and 17 women went to a conference in Dallas this weekend, and the teens competed in competitions.

"Performing arts, speaking, and writing essays,” Lady Verlie Nobles said.

Two teenagers placed first place in the performing arts category with their songs. The conference ended with their closeout gala.

"They got to dress up in their formal attire, have a plated dinner,” Lady Alicia Doss, top teen advisor, said.

The Top Ladies of Distinction Beaumont Chapter is always taking new members. Top teens between the ages of 13 and 18 can also join.

