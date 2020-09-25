All lanes of I-10 east and westbound reopened after 18-wheeler hit concrete dividing wall in Orange County

All lanes of east and westbound I-10 were closed for clean up as of 2 a.m., but all lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A semi crashed into the concrete dividing wall on I-10 westbound east of Adams Bayou.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. and was first reported as a rollover accident, but the 18-wheeler did not roll over, Orange Police said.

The 2016 Freightliner semi was traveling westbound on the shoulder to allow vehicles to pass but traveled off the roadway when the shoulder ended, Texas DPS spokesperson Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Then the driver overcorrected and went across both westbound lanes of traffic into the center concrete divider, Davis said. The 18-wheeler came to rest on top of the concrete barrier, blocking both directions of traffic on the interstate.

All lanes of east and westbound I-10 were closed for clean up as of 2 a.m., but all lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

Fuel spilled on the ground, but no injuries were reported.

