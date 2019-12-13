BEAUMONT, Texas — For the first time, we're hearing from the victim of a brutal attack at McDonald's last weekend in Beaumont.

A video shared on social media showed a group of teenage girls continuously hitting a family in the parking lot.

Seventh grader Nailea Garcia was in the middle of it all.

"I was scared and didn't know what to do," the 13-year-old said.

12News chose to blur the video of the fight since minors are involved.

Garcia said to understand what really happened, you have to go back three months.

One of the girls she says attacked her Saturday night, threatened her at South Park Middle School in September

"She threatened to slap me, so at that time I went to the counselor's room and told her what happened. She said 'just go to your classroom, it will be okay. She won't do nothing to you,'" Garcia said.

Garcia says nothing happened, until last weekend.

That same eighth grader saw her at McDonald's according to Garcia.

"She said 'what are you going to do if I slap you' and I said 'walk away from you.' That's exactly what I did when she slapped me. As soon as I was getting up, I grabbed my charger and they were throwing drinks at me for no reason," Garcia said.

Garcia says she called her mom, who showed up at the McDonald's with her sister.

That's when things escalated and Garcia says the group attacked her sister.

"I tried helping my sister get up, my mom's friend tries helping too but obviously we can't because the girls just keep hitting and don't care. They dragged my sister and everything," Garcia said.

She said the family tried getting into the car, but the attackers wouldn't let it happen.

"Girls were getting on top of the car, opening the doors and there were kids in the car," Garcia said.

Through the chaos, you can hear a toddler crying, and pleas for the fight to stop.

"The girl comes to the other door and starts pulling my sister's hair, grabbing on her and beating on her," Garcia said.

Garcia did suffer a cut on her eye after she says a phone was thrown at her.

She said she wants justice for what happened.

"Leave me alone, go to jail or something. That's not fair, why would you do that to me? I didn't do anything bad, all I did was report you to the office that's it," Garcia said.

Garcia helped police identify most of the girls involved in the fight.

The family did file charges and once investigators complete the investigation, the case will be passed on to the DA's office.