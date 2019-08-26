BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook and Beaumont United campuses were both currently under lockdown due to a potential threat Monday morning. Beaumont Early College High School was also on lockdown.

The lockdown ended around just before 1:30 p.m. August 26. Beaumont Police and Beaumont Fire-Rescue assisting Beaumont ISD police in assessing the situation, which started just before noon.

Beaumont ISD school officials received an email making a threat against several high school campuses within the district late Monday morning, Beaumont ISD spokesperson Hannah LeTulle said in a news release.

Administrators responded by putting all three campuses--Beaumont United, West Brook and Early College High Schools--on lockdown while Beaumont ISD police and fire department investigated, LeTulle said.

Parents were alerted about the lockdown through the Beaumont ISD emergency call-out system asking them to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.

"We are asking that parents avoid going to the campuses as no one will be allowed in or out of buildings," LeTulle said during the lockdown.

First responders searched in and around the campuses and did not find a threat, LeTulle said. Classes are scheduled to resume normally.

"We take any and all threats made regarding our campuses and students very seriously," LeTulle said. "Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat."

Beaumont ISD asked that anyone with information about the incident call (409) 617-7000.

Darry Chillow



