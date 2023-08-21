All-clear given at Caldwood Elementary after shelter-in-place issued following bomb threat

Some parents on scene told 12News they were upset because they were not alerted by the district that the school was under a shelter-in-place order.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat was called into an elementary school in Beaumont on Monday.

The Beaumont Police dispatch call came in at 2:01 p.m. to Caldwood Elementary.

A shelter-in-place was immediately issued, according to Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson Jackie Simien.

An all-clear was given shortly after.

The Beaumont Police Department, the Beaumont Fire Department and the Beaumont ISD Police Department responded to the scene.

Simien told 12News she learned about the threat at 2:30 p.m., and a message was sent to her team to send out an alert to parents regarding the shelter-in-place at 2:36 p.m.

﻿The alert sent to parents reads as follows:

Currently, students at Caldwood Elementary are under a shelter in place due to a potential threat. Safety protocols have been initiated and an investigation is underway with the BISD Police Department and other local law enforcement. We want to assure parents that all students are safe and accounted for, and we are asking that parents refrain from visiting campus until an all-clear is given. Thank you.

Simien says these situations are a reminder to parents, guardians that is important to update their contact information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.