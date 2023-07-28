Here's what we know about Alicia Navarro's reappearance

Alicia Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019 when she was 14 years old. She recently turned herself in at a Montana police station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In 2019, 14-year-old Alicia Navarro disappeared from her home in Glendale. Just days ago, she walked into a police station in Montana and asked to be taken off a missing juveniles list.

The borderline-miraculous reappearance has left many scratching their heads and asking questions, even as they celebrate Navarro's safe return.

Here's what 12News has confirmed.

Facts of the case:

Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019. She left a note that said she ran away and would be back

Navarro made contact with the Havre City Police Department in Montana on July 23, 2023

Navarro was healthy and did not appear injured when she made contact with police

Glendale police have confirmed her identity via a DNA test

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case

Numerous interviews have been conducted to determine where Navarro has been, but police did not disclose how she got to Montana

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are assisting in the investigation

Current and past coverage:

Previous Alicia Navarro stories: