Here's what we know about Alicia Navarro's reappearance

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In 2019, 14-year-old Alicia Navarro disappeared from her home in Glendale. Just days ago, she walked into a police station in Montana and asked to be taken off a missing juveniles list.
The borderline-miraculous reappearance has left many scratching their heads and asking questions, even as they celebrate Navarro's safe return.
Here's what 12News has confirmed.
Facts of the case:
- Navarro was reported missing by her family in 2019. She left a note that said she ran away and would be back
- Navarro made contact with the Havre City Police Department in Montana on July 23, 2023
- Navarro was healthy and did not appear injured when she made contact with police
- Glendale police have confirmed her identity via a DNA test
- No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case
- Numerous interviews have been conducted to determine where Navarro has been, but police did not disclose how she got to Montana
- The FBI and U.S. Marshals are assisting in the investigation
We will continue to provide updates as additional information is released.