Despite national trends, agents expect Southeast Texas housing market to be 'in good shape' in 2023

"We're going to see it cool a little, but because of all the things that we have locally, we're going to be pretty insulated."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas saw a great deal of growth and expansion at area plants in 2022, which means people will be looking for a place to live.

Despite national trends, area agents believe now is a great time to buy a house in Southeast Texas because sellers are offering more concessions with the stalling market.

The last three years created a whirlwind in the housing market, with COVID-19 and inflation leading to changing interest rates. Experts expect the housing market to cool off in 2023.

Area agents are optimistic that the Southeast Texas housing market will not follow national trends.

"We're going to see it cool a little, but because of all the things that we have locally, we're going to be pretty insulated," Tim Williams, with The Tim Williams Realty Group, said.

After what experts called a roller coaster ride for real estate in 2022, agents hope 2023 will bring a more stable economy.

"2022 was a great year in the beginning, but it came almost to a screeching halt,” Williams said.

The big drop in sales came in November when interest rates hit a 20-year high surpassing 7%.

"Almost everything shut down,” Williams said.

National experts project the freeze to continue, but area agents are optimistic about the new year.

“Expansions, the new chemical plants, the new LNG plants coming to the area,” Williams said. “So there's a lot of buyers coming into our area."

Across the country, inventory is down. Experts believe there are plenty of buyers but not enough sellers. Still, Williams thinks the Southeast Texas housing market is a different story.

“It's still a seller's market, even though seller's homes are sitting on the market longer,” Williams said. “They're having to give some concessions, but we are seeing the prices still inch up, and not come down like a lot of the country is doing."

While the economy struggles, 2023 will be a year of survival for real estate agents.

“With the small amount of inventory that we have, as long as a whole bunch of people don't flood the market with their homes, then we should be in good shape all around, buyers and sellers,” Williams said.

Williams believes the market is always changing for better or worse. His advice is to not overreact.

“2023 is going to be a great year if you just keep your head," Williams said. "If people start to worry, get fearful, that's when we see things crash. We're not seeing that here. We have a lot of level-headed people thankfully."

The real estate agent believes buying a house is always a good investment to build equity and own a property.