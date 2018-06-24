There is a Boil Water Notice in effect for parts of Port Arthur between Highway 69 and 347 (Twin City Highway) and between Highway 365 and Highway 73.

Donald Stanton, Assistant Director of Utilities with the City of Port Arthur said his team responded to a major blowout on a 12-inch water line in the Lake Arthur Drive area Sunday morning

The break wasn't readily visible, but an all terrain vehicle scouting the area and found the leak.

Stanton said the blowout, which was in a pipeline corridor, shouldn't take very long to repair and pressure should return to normal within 12 hours.

Small section of Lake Arthur does not have water right now and will not until the water line is fixed.

The boil water notice should be lifted tomorrow afternoon after testing is completed.

