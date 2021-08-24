Southeast Texas advocate, educator Roberto Flores dies at 86

BEAUMONT, Texas — An outspoken advocate for the Hispanic community in Southeast Texas, Roberto Flores, has died, his family confirmed Tuesday night. He was 86 years old.
His son, Rob Flores, released a statement saying in part, "You always fought the fights that needed to be fought. You stood up for those who could not always stand up for themselves. You were a selfless servant leader."
Rob Flores confirmed with 12News that he died after suffering from congestive heart failure, and kidney failure, and diabetes.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
