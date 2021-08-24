Southeast Texas advocate, educator Roberto Flores dies at 86

The Flores family confirmed with 12News that he died after suffering from congestive heart failure, and kidney failure, and diabetes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An outspoken advocate for the Hispanic community in Southeast Texas, Roberto Flores, has died, his family confirmed Tuesday night. He was 86 years old.

His son, Rob Flores, released a statement saying in part, "You always fought the fights that needed to be fought. You stood up for those who could not always stand up for themselves. You were a selfless servant leader."

Rob Flores confirmed with 12News that he died after suffering from congestive heart failure, and kidney failure, and diabetes.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.