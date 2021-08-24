x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Southeast Texas advocate, educator Roberto Flores dies at 86

The Flores family confirmed with 12News that he died after suffering from congestive heart failure, and kidney failure, and diabetes.
Credit: Flores Family
Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Flores

BEAUMONT, Texas — An outspoken advocate for the Hispanic community in Southeast Texas, Roberto Flores, has died, his family confirmed Tuesday night. He was 86 years old.

His son, Rob Flores, released a statement saying in part, "You always fought the fights that needed to be fought. You stood up for those who could not always stand up for themselves. You were a selfless servant leader." 

Rob Flores confirmed with 12News that he died after suffering from congestive heart failure, and kidney failure, and diabetes. 

Funeral arrangements are pending.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Credit: Flores Family
Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Flores
Credit: Flores Family
Roberto Flores and son Rob Flores
Credit: Flores Family

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

   

Related Articles