BEAUMONT — A fight involving about a dozen people at Beaumont's Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant is getting attention on social media.

A witness captured the chaos in the parking lot of the restaurant off of Dowlen Road.

The video of the fight has almost 900 shares and more than 100 comments on Facebook.

Ashley Kellogg said it's not the right kind of attention. She often takes her two kids to the restaurant to play.

"That is the last place you would try to do something like that," said Kellogg.

A witness who caught the fight on camera said it appeared to start inside with some type of domestic dispute. However, the incident would spilled out into the parking lot while children were watching.

An incident report from police shows that officers responded around 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, a knife was used by one of the people involved.

Kellogg said she hopes those involved will act more like adults the next time there's another dispute.

"Walk away and try to deal with it when your home or calm," said Kellogg.

We reached out to the corporate office for Chuck E. Cheese for a response. However, we have not heard anything back.

