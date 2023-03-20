Southeast Texans being urged to adopt as shelters around Beaumont see influx of animals

"We average somewhere around 400, 450 to 500 surrender submissions a month whereas we adopt out anywhere from 90 to 100, so there is about a 400 animal gap."

BEAUMONT, Texas — As warmer temps hit the Southeast Texas region, animal shelters are becoming overrun.

Some shelters are so overwhelmed, they are having to turn animals away, while others have a two-month long waiting list for people wanting to surrender their pets.

A plethora of puppies and kittens are without homes around Beaumont and end up in shelters, like Beaumont Animal Care.

Manager Matthew Fortenberry says they're seeing a lot of different litters of puppies and kittens with out without their mom.

"A number we go by to give us some guidelines to work around is 95 dogs. Right now we're well over, we're into 114, 120," Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry says, they're overflowing with animals.

"Being too crowded in a pin and when that happens it also impacts their health not only their social and mental well being but they can spread diseases easier," he said.

The overflow of animals also puts a strain on staff.

At the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, the situation isn't much better.

"It's the unfortunate position that we're in so we are already having to turn animals away just because of the sheer quantity," Executive Director Taylor Westphal said.

Westphal says they're working overtime, trying to get pets adopted.

"We average somewhere around 400, 450 to 500 surrender submissions a month whereas we adopt out anywhere from 90 to 100, so there is about a 400 animal gap," he said.

Both shelters are no-kill shelters, meaning they try to keep as many animals alive as possible.

Beaumont Animal Care has extended its Spring Into Love Adoption event to run from March 21, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

March 21-24, they will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on March 25, the will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For only $20, you can adopt animals that come spay and neutered, with a microchip and vaccines.

Fortenberry says if you can't adopt, there are other ways to help.

"People can donate food, blankets, we have an amazon wish lists people just want to make monetary donation they can do that we have a PayPal they can donate through the city's website," he said.