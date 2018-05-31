It's a video game that has generated a furious backlash from parents and action from child safety advocates.

The game "Active Shooter" encourages players to take part in a school shooting.

The game allowed players to take on the role of a gunman on a murderous rampage inside a school. Players could also take the role as law enforcement to stop the shooting rampage.

A tally of the number of civilians and police officers they killed would be shown on the screen.

Although, parents agree a game like this should never be released, many say all need to take an active role in preventing kids from playing these kinds of games.

"The final responsibility is to the parent or grandparent," said Sydney Nicklebur, a grandparent. You have to know what your kids are doing and you have to interact with them."

The gaming company "Valve" dropped the title which was due to launch on June 6th.

© 2018 KBMT