BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man facing federal charges in connection with the alleged shooting of his girlfriend and child told federal investigators he kept his firearms for self-defense.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court stated 26-year-old Anthony Madrid told Beaumont Police officers and federal agents he kept the firearms because of previous threats and an attempted kidnapping related to his drug trafficking.

Madrid was arrested Jan. 24 after police said he shot his 1-year-old son and his pregnant girlfriend during a home invasion in the west end of Beaumont.

Madrid was inside a home in the 8700 block of Newfield Lane when multiple people entered the house as part of an "on-going feud involving narcotics and illegal activity," the Beaumont Police Department said in a news release.

During the fight, police said Madrid used an "AK style rifle" and fired shots which struck his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend and their son.

His pre-trial conference is set for April 22 at 9 a.m. in courtroom three before District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Any plea agreement in the case would have to be filed by April 1.