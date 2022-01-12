x
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon.

Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m.

District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital as a trauma alert patient to be treated for a gunshot wound. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

