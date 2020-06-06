LIBERTY, Texas — A mobile home is now destroyed after an accidental fire early Saturday morning.

The first firefighter arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. and found a fully involved mobile home.

More firefighters responded to the burning mobile home located in the 500 block of County Road 143 near Jasper.

Firefighters believe the home had been burning for a while before it discovered.

After the fire was put out, firefighters noticed that the mobile home was in the process of being remodeled.

A trash fire had been left burning slowly with smoke but no flame next to the mobile home Friday night, according to a BGVFD Facebook post.

The cause of the fire was declared accidental as evidence indicated the trash fire had spread and ignited the mobile home.

Ten Beach Grove firefighters in addition to firefighters from the Jasper Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.

