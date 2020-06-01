ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident northeast of Vidor on Highway 12 Monday afternoon.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said it involved a car and 18-wheeler. One person is the car has died, and the 18-wheeler driver was taken to a Beaumont hospital with injuries that aren't expected to be life-threatening.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Highway 12 near Linscomb Rd. due to the crash.

We're working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Drivers walked away from fiery crash near Mauriceville

Person hit, killed on Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville

Man shot in Newton County during argument about a dog