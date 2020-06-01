ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident northeast of Vidor on Highway 12 Monday afternoon.
Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said it involved a car and 18-wheeler. One person is the car has died, and the 18-wheeler driver was taken to a Beaumont hospital with injuries that aren't expected to be life-threatening.
Traffic is shut down in both directions on Highway 12 near Linscomb Rd. due to the crash.
We're working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
