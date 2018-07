An overnight accident in Port Neches sends one person to the hospital.

The first calls came in shortly before two a.m.

The accident happened on the 2200 block of Merriman Street and only one vehicle was involved.

Firefighters worked to free the person from underneath the vehicle.

The victim was then sent to Christus Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

Details are limited at this time on the their condition.

