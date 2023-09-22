'I wanted to do more' | Acadian Ambulance paramedic training program has their first graduate

Ephram Baldovinos wants to share his journey over the last two years training to become a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Acadian Ambulance has started its own Emergency Medical Services training program in 2021 and their first student just graduated.

"Three years ago I was working at a restaurant and now I'm doing this. It's kind of where does the time go," said Baldovinos.

"Three years ago I was working at a restaurant and now I'm doing this. It's kind of where does the time go," said Baldovinos.

Baldovinos started as an emergency care attendant driving the ambulance, then he became an Emergency Medical Technician doing basic diagnostics.

"I worked for a year as an EMT and I really, I wanted to do more," Baldovinos said. "Soon as I got my EMT I had the idea to go for my paramedic."

A paramedic is the highest level of medical professional that can show up to your door.

"You know in our area especially, we have a lot of people that have heart problems, huge need for paramedics there," Baldovinos told 12News.

Now he can provide life saving medical care as a paramedic.

"I saw that I had passed and I smacked my hands together really loudly. I scared my mom and I just broke into tears. It was definitely a feeling of so much weight, and tension lifted off my shoulders. After a year of that class," said Baldovinos.

Acadian's program takes students from basic medical professionals and turns them into fully certified paramedics, for free.

"Incredibly proud of Ephram he has been an absolute joy for us to have. Since he's started on with us he's got a great personality and it's been really fun to see him start from somebody with no experience at all," said Acadian Ambulance Regional Recruiter Casey Sullivan-Flood.

Balvadinos is the first paramedic to complete the transition from an Emergency Care Attendant to a paramedic in the Southeast Texas area. But he wont be the last.

The next ECA class starts October 19, 2023. You can sign up for classes on their website.