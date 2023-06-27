Acadian Ambulance driver, patient dead after head-on collision with semi-truck in Louisiana

It was unclear what caused the wreck, but it appeared to involve an Acadian ambulance and a Coca-Cola delivery truck, according to WBRZ.

MORGANZA, La. — Two people were killed inside of an ambulance after a head-on collision with a semi-truck in Pointe Coupee Parish late Tuesday morning.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on LA-1 at Deaton Lane in Morganza, Louisiana, according to WBRZ.

It was unclear what caused the wreck, but it appeared to involve an Acadian ambulance and a Coca-Cola delivery truck.

Officials told WBRZ that those killed in the collision were the driver of the ambulance and a patient inside.

Three others were hurt, including a second employee inside the ambulance, the semi-truck driver and another person in a third vehicle, according to WBRZ.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Acadian Ambulance confirmed one of their ambulances was involved. They released the following statement on Facebook:

Acadian Ambulance can confirm that one of our ambulances was involved in a vehicle accident this morning. There were two fatalities. We are cooperating with the law enforcement officials investigating the scene and have no other information to release at this time.

The entire Acadian family extends our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured.