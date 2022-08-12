All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon

Officials implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon.

Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.

The lockdown was later lifted and the campus begin a "strictly controlled" dismissal of students for the end of the school day.

District officials say everyone is safe.

The school is located at 1023 Abe Lincoln Avenue in Port Arthur.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.