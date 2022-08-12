x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon

Officials implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus.
Credit: 12NewsNow

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon.

Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District. 

The lockdown was later lifted and the campus begin a "strictly controlled" dismissal of students for the end of the school day. 

District officials say everyone is safe. 

The school is located at 1023 Abe Lincoln Avenue in Port Arthur. 

Credit: 12NewsNow

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont man gets 27.5 years for 2020 hit-and-run death of bicyclist

Before You Leave, Check This Out