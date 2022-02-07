'Our rights have been taken away' | Abortion rights advocates called for change during protest at Rogers Park

"Women are going to start going to jail for choosing to save their own lives.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — Abortions are once again unavailable in the state of Texas after an overnight ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.

Abortions stopped in Texas after a decision from the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. After the supreme court overturned it, a Harris County judge granted a temporary restraining order that allowed abortions to continue.

A recent ruling from the Texas Supreme Court lifted that order.

The decision left some women in Southeast Texas devastated. A protest was held at Rogers Park so women could voice their concerns.

Chants of, "My body, my choice," could be heard as protesters stood at the intersection of Dowlen Road and Gladys Avenue on Saturday hoping to enact change. The event was organized as a way for Southeast Texas women to peacefully protest and start a conversation.

Alexandra Wyble and her friends organized the protest.

“I don't understand why people who have always had a privileged life can make these decisions for us,” Wyble said. “It's absolutely terrifying, and we just want to call as much attention to that as we possibly can and try to get a different outcome.”

Some women, including protester Kimberly Thompson, are scared for the future of women's safety in healthcare.

“The truth is it's a medical term, for a medical treatment," Thompson said. "If you have an ectopic pregnancy, which a woman can die from in hours if your fallopian tube ruptures, the treatment for that is called an abortion. Women are going to start going to jail for choosing to save their own lives.”

However, not all Southeast Texans are upset with the courts' decisions.

“It was really great news,” Isabel Turner, Beaumont resident, said. “Because all lives matter, especially babies. So as a woman, I feel like you know what that's a good thing for Texas, just coming here to live here that's amazing it's just a blessing from God.”

This protest is the second of its kind. On Saturday, July 25, 2022, protestors gathered at the same park. During that protest, one protestor said she feared women in her family were having their right to choose taken away.

“I woke up Friday morning and felt like I'd been punched in the gut,” Sharyl Raposa, protester said. “I had daughters. I have granddaughters. I had a choice. They may not ever need that choice, but I want it to be available to them.”

Raposa plans to be at the polls voting for candidates who support abortion rights in Texas come November.

Until then, protesters said they will continue to speak out against what they called a nightmare and removal of freedom until they see change.

“We want people to fight with us. Our rights have been taken away,” June Osborne, protester, said. “Our privacy has been violated, and we want that to change.”