Abbott baby formula plant closes again after severe weather. How you can find help in Southeast Texas

If you still need help finding formula, here are some resources that can help and will allow you to donate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Desperate parents are getting no relief in sight as the baby formula shortage may get worse.



The Abbott formula plant that was tapped to give relief to parents is now closed again after a major storm. Heavy rainfall overwhelmed the stormwater systems resulting in major flooding.

Empty store shelves have plagued parents for months now with no baby formula to be found in store after store.



"Probably about 10 of them. We went to each one and did not find any formula,” Beaumont mom Daisy Salinas told 12News.



But just when a reopened Abbott Plant was supposed to give peace of mind, a major storm shuts it down again.

Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Robert M. Califf said the agency knew about the stoppage but didn't expect it to have a huge impact given the increase in formula imports and supply.

Children's Health Center Port Arthur

Eastex Urgent Care Beaumont

Sign up for the available formula by texting (409) 658-5663.

If you need formula, visit or call the following:

Your local WIC center

Pathfinder Pediatric Home Care

The Hope Women's Resource Clinic

Talk to your pediatrician

As far as a timeframe of when the plant will re-open, Califf released a statement Wednesday night.

"Today, we were made aware of the weather-related situation at Abbott's Sturgis Mich. Facility. I personally spoke to the CEO tonight and we discussed our shared desire to get the facility up and running again as quickly as possible."

The plant will continue production after its resanitized.