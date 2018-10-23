JASPER — In the small town of Jasper, there's a little girl who has faced some pretty big trials but has come out with an even bigger smile.

Parson Blue Herrington was born with a rare genetic disorder that effected her lungs from birth. She struggled with supplemental oxygen and had a double lung transplant at 11 months old.

Each day she takes 12 different medications and is fed nutrition through a tube, but you wouldn't even be able to tell.

“She really doesn’t stop much, and I say it’s because she’s making up for lost time," Mrs. Herrington said.

Jennifer Herrington, Parson's mother, says that path hasn't been easy but there has been influential people along the way that make it worth it.

“Parson is easy going. She’s fun loving. Loves going to school," Mrs. Herrington said. "But she loves coming home and getting packages from the ups lady."

Parson has formed a special bond with Tammy Patrick, a delivery driver for UPS. The familiar UPS brown truck means more than just delivery time. It signals a visit from her special friend.

"The second I turn on that road i'm smiling. I can't wait to get here and honk the horn and see her reaction. She's so happy to see me," Patrick said.

Driver Tammy Patrick had been delivering to Parson's home for months before the two met. She said she started noticing the multiple boxes of medicine and books she was delivering and got curious so she asked Mr. Herrington.

"So he gave me a rundown of her double lung transplant and introduced us," Patrick said the rest was history. "She's kind of a shy little girl, but she wasn't with me."

Patrick said her little brother spent a lot of time at Texas Children's hospital fighting lymphoma so hearing about Parson's hit home.

Parson waits by the door anxious to hear the honk then she runs outside to greet her special friend. She even has UPS pajamas and a stuffed UPS truck that she clings to each night.

Mrs. Herrington said that over the summer Parson had to undergo numerous tests but was given a special gift just prior to her visit back to Texas Children's Hospital.

"Tammy sat Parson on the porch and she said to her 'I want to give you something' and she took the UPS hat off of her head and she put it on parsons head," Mrs. Herrington said. "She said UPS ladies are brave and strong, and I want to give you this and I want you to know that you can be brave and strong like me."

Parson's mom said she wore the hat for three days through catscans, blood draws and EKG's.

"Tammy gave her the gift that she can be brave and strong," Mrs. Herrington said.

The gifts didn't stop there. UPS surprised Parson with a child-sized UPS truck of her own as part of the company's 'Your Wishes Delivered' campaign. It's a gift that will keep giving through every medical challenge Parson may face.

"I think when it's all said and done today I'll hear from her BEST DAY EVER," Mrs. Herrington said.

