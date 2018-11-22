BEAUMONT — Jana Daigle has lived her entire 34 years struggling, but you'd never know it just looking at her. She was born with a condition called Chronic Intestinal Idiopathic Psuedo Obstruction.

It's a rare, disabling condition that makes it almost impossible for Daigle to eat by mouth because her intestines don't function properly. What keeps her alive are the nutrients she receives through a bright green backpack.

"I'm hooked up to a fluid called Total Parenteral Nutrition," said Daigle.

That fluid goes through an IV directly to her heart and into her blood stream. She has to stay connected to it for twelve hours a day, five days a week.

Dr. Leon Hicks of Beaumont was the first pediatric surgeon to operate on Jana when she was only days old.

"The intestine is very smart, it pulls out of your feedings exactly what's needed for normal body development. In her case, all of that has to be computed and given to her intravenously," said Hicks.

Daigle's relationship with Dr. Hicks has turned into a lifelong friendship. From getting on his hands and knees to search for Daigle's stuffed animal, Lamby, before a surgery, to escorting her to her symphony ball and attending her wedding, Hicks has been there for every major milestone.

"Weeks became month, which became years, all the while she was growing like a normal child, met all the milestones of walking and talking and gave the appearance of a normal, growing child, but we knew it was all because of intravenous feedings," said Hicks.

Hicks said it's extremely rare for someone to be sustained on intravenous feedings alone for as long as Daigle has. The permanent solution, according to Hicks, would be an intestinal transplant. Unfortunately, that's not a possibility yet.

"There are all these different places where you think, 'maybe this person has the answer,' 'maybe this this person can fix it,'" said Daigle.

Daigle has had multiple surgeries over the years, but the one she had in 2009 changed her life, after almost taking it.

"There's this point that I remember they called in a crash cart, and they called my husband and my dad out of the room," said Daigle.

Daigle said that surgery was a major breaking point for her. Before, she struggled physically with the weakness of her body, but after she struggled emotionally for the first time.

"I really struggled with my body being temporary and the awareness of how fragile my body and my life really is," said Daigle.

Daigle said she's now grateful for that experience because it brought her closer to god, and helped her help others as a staff member at Praise Church.

"I'm grateful that it helped make me more connected and tender to people who are going through really hard places," said Daigle.

Daigle said she still has a lot of hard days. She's had to shift her perspective to make the most of those days, and find the good in them.

"I think a lot of times we want to wait for suffering to pass or for us to get on the other side of difficulty and then things will be good, so I've had to shift my perspective that a good day and a hard day can be the same thing, and that I'm not waiting for life to start," said Daigle.

She said on the days where she wakes up really sick and nauseated, she chooses to look at the day as a scavenger hunt.

"There's a hundred things hidden in that day that I can put my perspective and my focus on," said Daigle.

Daigle said sometimes what she has to offer feels so small compared to what she wants to give. She has learned to live everyday open-handed and willing, and says God does the rest.

"It's just being willing to do whatever he puts in front of me that day, even if it is small, I just see him use it in ways that blow me away, and he just makes it bigger," said Daigle.

