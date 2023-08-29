'We can help other people' | A Sour Lake snocone business is creating opportunities for people with disabilities

Stormie's Snocones & T-Shirts not only sells delicious treats but also teaches it's employees valuable skills.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — A Sour Lake business is dedicating itself to providing a job for adults with disabilities.

They give adults with disabilities the opportunity to learn the importance of teamwork and great customer service. They also get to make good money along the way.

The crew at Stormie's are hard at work to help the community beat the heat. They serve different flavors of snocones, custom-made sweets and even clothing.

Cassie Mayfield was inspired by her own daughter to pursue this business venture.

"We went and opened our other store in China, and we made snocones. And then what did we find out? That there's other friends that needed a job, too. And that it's kind of hard for kids with disabilities and adults with disabilities to get a job," said Cassie Mayfield.

She tells 12News it's important that people with disabilities are given this chance.

"We want to inspire others to do the same thing, right? And include, because inclusion is very important. I want everyone to know them like I know them, you know? And advocate. And I will advocate for my guys until my dying breath," Mayfield said.

Cassie's daughter Stormie tells 12News that their business has the opportunity to have far-reaching effects.

"We can help other people, then they can help others, and then those people can help others," said Stormie Mayfield.

Stormie's Snocones is open seven days a week. their hours on Monday-Friday are 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday they are open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.